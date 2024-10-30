Which starter pack should you pick in the Pokemon TCG Pocket tutorial? Didn't realize you would need to make a tough decision this early? Don't worry, we'll help you get what you need in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The first thing you will need to do in Pokemon TCG Pocket is pick your starting pack in the tutorial, which will effectively give you your first deck. You won't get that decks straight away, but it will impact the deck you get when you reach the Battles tutorial. It’s very helpful to know what is actually in these packs, so here is a breakdown of each one.

Which Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket starter deck is best?



Source: Shacknews

Each starter pack will contain five cards, including an EX Pokemon card, and will also lock you in for a full-art card during your Wonder Pick in the tutorial. Later, after you get into the Battles section, you will unlock a free deck containing the cards listed below.

Common Cards

First, all three decks have some common cards. These are:

Farfetch'd

Jiggypuff

Poke Ball x 2

Professor's Research x 2

Rattata x 2

Raticate

The decks then have some unique cards to make up the rest of the starter deck.

Genetic Apex Charizard Pack (Pinsir Deck)

Cottonee x2

Exegute x2

Paras x2

Parasect x1

Pinsir x1

Scyther x1

Whimsicott x1

This deck will also get you an Exeggutor EX on the initial pick, and a Charmander full-art card.

Genetic Apex Pikachu Pack (Rapidash Deck)

Centiskorch x1

Growlithe x2

Heatmor x1

Magmar x1

Ponyta x2

Rapidash x1

Sizzlipede x2

This deck will also get you an Arcanine EX on the initial pick, and a Squirtle full-art card.

Genetic Apex Mewtwo Pack (Sandslash Deck)

Cubone x2

Hitmonchan x1

Mienfoo x2

Mienshao x1

Onix x1

Sandshrew x2

Sandslash x1

This deck will also get you an Marowak EX on the initial pick, and a Bulbasaur full-art card.

And there you go, while the decks are all pretty close, you should really be considering long-term deck plans and going from there. I feel as though the Mewtwo boosters will contain some of the better cards overall, but your first pick should be based on which of the above cards appeal to you the most.

I went with the Charizard pack as I like the evolution potential of some of them and have been pulling Mewtwo boosters ever since.

Make sure you check out our Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket page for more helpful guides.