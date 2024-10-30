Can you play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC? Pokemon TCG Pocket is landing well with fans already, but can you play it on the superior gaming platform?

With Pokemon TCG Pocket arriving and giving players a cozy and comfy way to collect cards from their mobile devices, the traditional question has arisen. Can this game be played on PC?

Can you play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC?



Source: The Pokemon Company

You cannot officially play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC, and the game has not been released on any platform other than Android and iOS mobile devices. There is no download on any PC shopfront, and the developers have not hinted that a PC release will come at any point.

As of right now, it also seems that the game can not be played on emulators that are readily available on PC, such as BlueStacks. Now, this is not to say that people will not figure out a way to do it, but it would seem that, just like some other mobile games in the Pokemon franchise, this cannot be emulated at this time.

Even if you do manage to get it running, there is no guarantee that it will work well and that it will remain playable for any significant length of time. So, it is best to treat this one as a mobile release and play on either Android or iOS.

You can find the minimum specs for mobile devices to be able to run the game below:

iPhone

iPhone 8 or later

iOS13 or later

2GB of RAM or more

Android

Android 7.0 or later

Support for Vulkan

64-bit

3GB of RAM or more

Installed GPU is Snapdragon 845 or later, or one of similar performance

