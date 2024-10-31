How to romance characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard Battle makes the heart grow fonder in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This is how to romance your companions.

As you might expect, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has plenty of romance options in the game, and you can develop your relationships with companions over time. This is everything we know about how it all works.

What characters can you romance?

You can romance any of the following characters:

Lace Harding

Neve Gallus

Lucanis Dellamorte

Davrin

Taash

Emmrich Volkarin

As the player character, Rook can romance any character in the game. Those characters appear to have no set preferences at all, so it doesn’t matter how you create your own character.

How to romance characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

There are a couple of different factors at play here, but it mostly boils down to the approval system. As you play through the game, you will need to make choices and do different things, and the characters will react to those things.

During the discussion, characters will make it clear what they prefer. Sometimes, for example, you may be talking about sparing a villain's life or something like that, and you will gain the approval of the people you side with. After these conversations or major events, you will be able to see the various approvals on the left side of the screen.

In between missions, while you are at your home base of the Lighthouse in the Fade, you can visit all the characters in their various rooms and talk to them. Sometimes, you will get a dialogue option that shows a heart symbol at the center of the dialogue wheel. These are very important and will help that character progress along a romance path with you.

If you are not picking these dialogue options, the relationship you develop will just be friendly instead, so avoid these for any characters you are not interested in romancing.

The third part of the puzzle is the companion-specific quest that you can do. All the companions have things they want to do that you can help them with, from learning new magic to finding out about old friends or just buying food. These are a great way to boost your bond with the characters. It's good to do these as they pop up so they don't all stack up into a big block of gameplay time later.

The reason this is so important is that you still want to develop strong bonds with characters even if you don’t want to romance them, so make sure you do these missions as your bond level will be important for story reasons later in the game.



The next thing to do is keep your eyes peeled for gifts from the many merchants in the game. These can be found all over the place and will be marked with a picture of the person who likes that item. You can then gift it to them at the Lighthouse for a boost to your bond.

The most basic way to develop your bond is to bring people on quests with you. Earning experience in this way will increase their bond level. The reason all this matters so much is that the bond level also denotes how many skill points the companions will have, so it even matters a lot in combat.

