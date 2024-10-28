Where to find the Pack-A-Punch on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies If you want to really throw out damage and stop the zombies in Black Ops 6, then you'll need the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Pack-A-Punch is one of the best ways to amp up your damage and survive later rounds in Black Ops 6’s Zombie mode. Remember, the horde won’t stop coming until you are dead, so give yourself a way to deal with the threat.

Source: Shacknews

The Pack-A-Punch machine can be found in the western part of the map. You will need to climb up the streets of the town to reach the old church at the top, and inside this sadly corrupted place, you will find the Pack-A-Punch.

There are two main routes there; you can either go along the south or north streets. There really isn’t much difference between the two, and you should spend about the same amount of essence to open the gates no matter what way you go.

In my experience, the random box that can give out any weapon has a good chance of spawning in the bowling alley, and you can get some speed boosts there, so let's go that way.



Source: Shacknews

When you spawn in, gather 1500 Essence to open the gate at the Motor Lodge, then go into the back of the bowling alley. The door out is directly ahead, but it will cost 1750 more Essence to open. The random box can spawn on the left side of the lanes, so check if it is there. You should also check the counter for the safe code that is hidden here so you can use Loot Keys later.



Source: Shacknews

Open the back of the alley, then head across the street and up the steps to get to the gate just before the church. Open that using another 2000 Essence, then save 2250 Essence to open the corruption at the front of the church and head inside.

It’s a really good idea to share the cost of opening all these gates and not expect a single player to do it all, which seems to be pretty common among players right now, so don't be greedy and help out.



Source: Shacknews

The Pack-A-Punch is at the altar area, but you need a lot of Essence to use it. You can level up each weapon you carry three times, for 5000, 15,000, and 30,000 Essence, and each one will give you a considerable boost in damage. Make sure you are holding the weapon you want to level up, then interact with the machine. It doesn't take more than a second or two, so you can do it mid-fight if you are slick enough.

You can combine this with increasing the rarity of the weapon to gain further damage increases. For more helpful guides, check out our Black Ops 6 page.