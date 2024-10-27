What to do with Loot Keys in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies Loot Keys can, unsurprisingly, get you some serious rewards in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when facing the Zombies.

For many folks out there, Zombies really is the peak of Call of Duty, and while Black Ops 6 is not the best iteration of Zombies ever, it is still a lot of fun, with plenty of mysteries. If you are wondering what to do with Loot Keys on Liberty Falls, this guide will tell you everything you need to know.

Some zombies on Liberty Falls, like an Abomination, can drop Loot Keys when they are killed. These Loot Keys can then be used to unlock safety despite boxes in the Savings and Loan vault.

This is not easy to do, as you will need to get a code that is spread around the map and consists of six digits in total. You can find the code broken into three two-digit parts on post-it notes that are hidden around the map.

The code will change each time you play, so you will always need to get to these different places to find it.

Olly’s Comics

At Olly's Comics, you will need to jump over the main counter and look under the desk to find the code.

Savings and Loan

At the Savings and Loan, you can find the code on file on the right side of the front desk.

Fuller’s Liberty Lanes

Finally, at Fuller's Liberty Lanes, head for the desk in the back corner and shoot the ice bucket off the counter, revealing the code underneath.

The codes also need to be used in a specific order, and that doesn't match up with how you are likely to get access to them. You need to enter the two-digit number in the following order to complete the six-digit code:

First, enter the number from Savings and Loan

Then, enter the number from Olly's Comics

Finally, enter the number from Fuller's Lane

Don't just run up and use them, either. Gather up a number of keys, which drop in different rarities and reward different tiers of goodies, and then go as a group with your team, so ensure you can loot up and make it out safely.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page.