How to complete the Oogity Boogity Boo Challenge in BitLife

It's the proper spooky season in BitLife, and this week's challenge is surprisingly short. You'll need just two steps to finish it, although one of them is pretty long. This is how to complete the Oogity Boogity Challenge.

There are just two steps this week, you need to live to be older than 80 and then scare someone to death, which seems pretty evil.

How to live to be 80 in BitLife

This is actually pretty tough, and the best thing to do is give yourself a healthy life with a focus on living clean. From an early age, you need to look after your health by exercising. So play sports, hit the gym, meditate, go to the doctor regularly, walk, garden, and get massages, which all positively impact your health stat.

Avoid anything that might negatively impact your health, like sleeping around, plastic surgery, or physical fights and booze. It also helps to have money, as you can do things that improve your health, so get a good job but not an incredibly stressful one as that stress could kill you.

How to scare someone to death

To scare someone to death, go to the Activities, then Crime, and select Murder. You just need to keep spamming it until you get the option to scare someone to death, which will be provided sometimes as a method. It's annoying, but as you are older, it's abotu the only way you can hope to kill someone.

And that is it, short and simple this week, so enjoy the long and peaceful life, and try not to end up in jail after your little jaunt with murder.