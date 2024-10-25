How to use the decode cipher and complete the hack the computer puzzle in Black Ops 6 To decode the cipher at the terminal in the basement in Black Ops 6, you will need to follow a simple technique.

This puzzle is very simple when you know what to do. After you solve the keypad fingerprint puzzle and make your way into the unlocked room, you can find a computer terminal around the corner on the left.

You will need to use the decode cipher to solve this, so here is what to do.

Source: Shacknews

When you interact with the Terminal, there are some very important things to note. At the bottom of the screen, you will see two lines that say “Code” and “Characters.” Each number has a corresponding letter that matches it.

At the top of the screen, you will see a code word that is made up of a selection of numbers. All you need to do is type in the letters that are the equivalent of those numbers based on the Code and Character section, and you are good to go.

The characters and codes will change each time you successfully enter a word and a new code word is populated, so keep that in mind.

As an example, the first code word I got was 3708, and my characters and codes were as follows:

Characters Code D 6 C 9 E 0 O 3 P 7 W 1 F 5 N 8 G 4 M 2

So, if I convert the code number 3708, it becomes OPEN, and the terminal populates a new word for me. I then just repeat the process until the four words are complete, and I can move on to the next part.

The four words should all be OPEN, HOLDING, BUNKER, ROOM, in random order.

And there you go, time for the next part of this long puzzle chain. For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 page. If you want help with the rest of the puzzle chain, you can find a full guide on how to solve them all and get the safe code here.