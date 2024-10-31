Should you help Minrathous or Treviso in Dragon Age: The Veilguard There are some tough choices to be made in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and you can't always keep everyone happy.

The first very tough choice that you need to make in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is whether you plan on helping Minrathous or Treviso. This is a tough one, and there is a lot to consider.

Should you save Minrathous or Treviso in Dragon Age: The Veilguard



The main thing this boils down to is a choice between Neve and Lucanis. One factor that might be quite impactful is if you opted to be a Shadow Dragon, as that will mean that you are from Minrathous yourself. This is exactly what happened to me, so keep that in mind.

When I went to save Minrathous, I fought a fire dragon, and we eventually sent it on its way. You won’t actually beat it. Instead, it just leaves under the command of one of the Elven gods, Ghilan’nain. If you go to Treviso, then you will be fighting an ice dragon instead. Ghilan’nain will always be the god that is present, and the dragons have similar attack patterns, just different elements.

The rewards I got from both missions were the same, with the Glory Hunter’s Bow, 400 Gold, 2750 XP, and the Upend Rune. You also always get a bond increase with Harding, Bellara, and Davrin, no matter your choice. You will gain 400 Strength with the Antiva Crows if you help Treviso and 400 Strength with the Shadow Dragons if you help Minrathous.

The bigger impact is on the story and your relationship with either Neve or Lucanis. If you opt to help Neve at Minrathous, then you will save the city, and she will be grateful. This is important if you plan to romance her. Meanwhile, Lucanis will be sad at the fate of Treviso, which is blighted, but not directly angry with you.

He says the dragon never landed, destroying things from the air, and there was nothing that could be done.

This is where things are very different in Minrathous, where the dragon does seem to land, and the Viper gets clawed by it. A claw wound from a blighted dragon is all but a death sentence, and Neve is extremely angry that you didn’t help her.

Keep in mind, this may be heightened by the fact that my character was also from Minrathous, so that anger may not be so bad if you have a different origin story. Possibly the most important part of this choice is that whomever you don't help will be distracted for a while trying to fix their city, so keep that in mind if you have invested a lot in one of the characters.

So, whatever you do is up to you, but in my experience with the game, it feels like Minrathous is the better bet to save as rewards are roughly the same, and nobody is directly injured in the attack on Treviso.

