What is Deflect in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Deflect can help you tank even the hardest shots in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

You don't necessarily need to build a vast health bar in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to survive the toughest encounters. Clever use of Deflect can save your bacon if you know what you are doing and how to set it up.

What is Deflect in Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Source: Shacknews

Deflect allows you to ignore the next impact that you receive, taking no damage. This applies to ranged or melee attacks, be they physical or magical in origin. As long as you have a stack of Deflect, you can eat almost anything in the game and laugh it off. I say "almost anything" because I would guess there are things that can damage you through it or do low initial damage but then have serious tick damage.

I simply haven't had time to test every damage source in the game at this point, but it seems pretty comprehensive so far. The downside to it is definitely pools of anything that does damage over time, as the first tick eats the entire Deflect, and then the rest will get you.

You can get Deflect under different circumstances, but a good example is the Daring Counter node in the Burst part of the Rogue skill tree. It will give you Deflect after defeating an enemy with any Strike ability, so a good example of this is the Static Strike ability that you get first in the Rogue tree. It can be tough to set up, as you need to work over the enemy a little before unleashing it.

There is also no decay on this ability; once you have, it will stay until you take damage or load out of the area.

