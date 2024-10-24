Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 144 We're talking Spider-Man 4 and Sony's View Master movie on today's PGTC!

Donovan and Greg are back to break down the latest in film and television.

Episode 144 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will film next summer. He's also going to be in the next Nolan film! We'll chat about this during the show.

Episode 144 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!