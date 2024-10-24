New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Back to touring North America in Flight Simulator

After much time spent with DayZ's new Frostline expansion, Jan heads back into the cockpit in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
FenixSim
In today's ShackStream, it's time for a change of pace. After a couple of weeks of exploring Sakhal in DayZ Frostline, Jan is back to flying across North America. Tonight, he'll be taking the Fenix A320 from Toronto to Chicago.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be loading into the trusty FenixSim Airbus A320 and simulate American Airlines flight 1299 from CYYZ to KORD. He'll run throught he gamut of pre-flight checks, utilizing all manner of third-party addons, including GSX and Cabby. Be sure to hang out and keep him company!

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

