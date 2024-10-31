What are Agile, Charged, and Final attacks in Dragon Age: The Veilguard Agile, Charged, and Final attacks can all be buffed in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to really ramp up your damage.

There is a lot of combat terminology in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You’ll see all kinds of words thrown around on weapons, perks, and armor. In this guide, I’ll explain Agile, Charged, and Final attacks, and what they actually are.

What are Agile, Charged, and Final attacks in Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Source: Shacknews

You are likely to see all three of these mentioned on skill nodes as you level up your character and pick new abilities, but with little explanation as to what they actually are.

Let’s break them all down to get a full understanding of how to benefit from them in combat.

Agile attacks - Any attack triggered during a sprint, jump, or dodge. These can be any light, heavy, or even ranged attacks that you can make. They also include perfect dodges and advanced dodges (dodging twice in quick succession). The trick here is to take full advantage by always sprinting between targets, jumping at enemies, and attacking off dodges to proc potential bonuses.

Charged attacks - these are powerful attacks that do additional damage and interrupt enemy actions. They are executed by holding the attack button and then releasing, which will enter the charged attack animation.

Final attacks - these are the last attacks in an attack chain or combination. So, if you are looking to build into strong Final attacks, you also don’t want to take skills, weapons, or perks that increase the length of combinations, as the longer time between improved final attacks will counter your potential DPS increase.

A good example of a skill that impacts all three is the Decisive Finish skill in the Burst section of the Rogue skill tree. Each attack type will gain a passive 10% damage from this node.

You can stack nodes and effects from them to double down on certain attack types. Decisive Finale allows you to add a final heavy attack to a light attack chain, allowing you to gain not just the extra heavy damage but also the additional 10% on top of that.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.