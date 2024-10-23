New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) employees are already testing the FSD ride-hailing app in the Bay Area

The first public road tests for Tesla's ride-hailing app are going down in San Francisco, California.
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
Earlier this month, Tesla revealed the Cybercab as its robotaxi project. The full self-driving vehicle was shown driving Elon Musk around a private movie lot, but Tesla has also begun using the technology on public roads. Tesla employees have been testing the FSD ride-hailing app in San Francisco, California.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings call that the company has been testing its new ride-hailing app on the streets of San Francisco ahead of a public launch. As demonstrated in this month’s robotaxi event, users can use the app to call a driverless vehicle to them and have it drop them off at another location.

A rear view of the Tesla Cybercab.

Source: Tesla

Elon Musk didn’t specify which Tesla vehicles are being used for the app tests, so it likely wasn’t the recently revealed Cybercab. In other Tesla news, the company also announced that the Cybertruck had a positive gross margin in Q3.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

