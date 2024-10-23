Tesla (TSLA) employees are already testing the FSD ride-hailing app in the Bay Area The first public road tests for Tesla's ride-hailing app are going down in San Francisco, California.

Earlier this month, Tesla revealed the Cybercab as its robotaxi project. The full self-driving vehicle was shown driving Elon Musk around a private movie lot, but Tesla has also begun using the technology on public roads. Tesla employees have been testing the FSD ride-hailing app in San Francisco, California.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings call that the company has been testing its new ride-hailing app on the streets of San Francisco ahead of a public launch. As demonstrated in this month’s robotaxi event, users can use the app to call a driverless vehicle to them and have it drop them off at another location.



Source: Tesla

Elon Musk didn’t specify which Tesla vehicles are being used for the app tests, so it likely wasn’t the recently revealed Cybercab. In other Tesla news, the company also announced that the Cybertruck had a positive gross margin in Q3.