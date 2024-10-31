What does Blighted mean in Dragon Age: The Veilguard Learning the ins and outs of combat is the difference between life and death in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is going to throw a lot of words at you, and it won’t always explain them very well. The combat system is surprisingly deep and features a lot of small nuances that might be costing you in a fight, like the Blighted status.

Source: Bioware

Blighted is a status that can affect both you and Darkspawn enemies. The status essentially has the opposite effect on you than it does on your enemies. When you are affected by the Blighted status, you will have a lower damage resistance and do less damage to enemies.

When Darkspawn enemies are affected by Blighted status, they will have increased damage resistance to all damage types, and they will do more damage to you, so it works in a kind of double-whammy effect.

Blight will generally have a source, such as large, red, glowing pustules that will appear in the level. It is essential that you take these out first or draw enemies away so that neither of you is affected by the Blighted status.

If you are both affected by the status, especially at higher difficulty levels, the swing in combat difficulty is very high, and you might struggle to finish fights that otherwise would present a more suitable challenge for your chosen settings.

All classes have ranged attacks that you can use to pop the pustules, and they normally break pretty easily after one or two hits. This becomes very important when you have ranged enemies sitting in Blight puddles, as it makes them far more lethal.

