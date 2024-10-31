New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Should you choose Neve or Harding to disrupt the ritual - Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It's risky business at the start of your adventure in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but who should you ask for help?
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Dragon Age: The Veilguard opens with a high-stakes encounter as you need to try to stop Solas from performing a ritual that threatens to flood the world with demons. You will have a choice of companions for this one, but which one should you pick?

Rook with his companions in Dragon Age: Veilguard

Source: Bioware

You will need to pick between Neve or Harding to help you disrupt the ritual, as Varric will be busy trying to appeal to Solas’ better nature to try and get him to stop the ritual by choice.

Needless to say, there are spoilers beyond this point.

Neve has plenty of magic ability and will even point out that you are trying to disrupt a magical ritual, making her the logical choice. Harding has range attacks and can easily hold enemies at bay, so she seems like the smart choice for defending Varric from their attack. 

In reality, it doesn’t matter who you bring with you. Disrupting the ritual will actually boil down more to giving a pillar a good push than anything else. 

The character you bring will get a little injured in their efforts, however, and this will lead to a couple of different dialogue options with just that character where you can apologize to them if you wish. However, it won’t affect that character's availability or ability to go on missions for too long after the opening sequences. Still, they will miss out on your next adventure, where you meet another companion.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot.

