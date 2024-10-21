Metaphor: ReFantazio Japanese & English voice actors Here are the actors who play Metaphor: ReFantazio in its English and Japanese versions.

Metaphor: ReFantazio introduces a new cast of characters for players to meet, battle, and fight alongside. If you'd like to know more about the voices behind the characters, here are the Japanese and English performers in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio voice cast

Protagonist - Caleb Yen (English), Natsuki Hanae (Japanese)

Caleb Yen and Natsuki Hanae play the protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The protagonist, known by default as Will, is played by Caleb Yen and Natsuki Hanae.

Gallica - Alejandra Reynoso (English), Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese)

Alejandra Reynoso and Sumire Morohoshi play Gallica in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Gallica, the fairy companion, is played by Alejandra Reynoso and Sumire Morohoshi.

Strohl - Stewart Clarke (English), Kensho Ono (Japanese)

Stewart Clarke and Kensho Ono play Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Strohl, one of the main companions, is played by Stewart Clarke and Kensho Ono.

Hulkenberg - Kristin Atherton (English), Saori Hayami (Japanese)

Kristin Atherton and Saori Hayami play Hulkenberg in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Hulkenberg, another main companion, is played by Kristin Atherton and Saori Hayami.

Heismay - Philippe Spall (English), Akio Otsuka (Japanese)

Philippe Spall and Akio Otsuka play Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Heismay, a prominent character, is played by Philippe Spall and Akio Otsuka.

Junah - Emma Ballantine (English), Yoshino Nanjo (Japanese)

Emma Ballantine and Yoshino Nanjo play Junah in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Junah, a magical songstress, is played by Emma Ballantine and Yoshino Nanjo.

Neuras - David Monteith (English), Kazuhiko Inoue (Japanese)

David Monteith and Kazuhiko play Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Neuras, a gauntlet-runner pilot, is played by David Monteith and Kazuhiko Inoue.

Grius - Gordon Cooper (English), Tetsu Inada (Japanese)

Gordon Cooper and Tetsu Inada play Grius in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Grius, a party member, is played by Gordon Cooper and Tetsu Inada.

More - Greg Chun (English), Takehito Koyasu (Japanese)

Greg Chun and Takehito Koyasu play More in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

More, the Archetype expert, is played by Greg Chun and Takehito Koyasu.

Additional cast

Eupha - Emily Burnett (English), Misato Fukuen (Japanese)

Louis - Joseph Tweedale (English), Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese)

Zorba - Adam Rhys Dee (English), Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese)

Maria - Scarlet Grace (English), Yui Ishikawa (Japanese)

Brigitta - Lynsey Murrell (English), Yoko Hikasa (Japanese)

Those are the English and Japanese voice actors featured in Metaphor: ReFantazio. For more on ATLUS' fantasy RPG, stick with Shacknews.