Metaphor: ReFantazio Japanese & English voice actors
Here are the actors who play Metaphor: ReFantazio in its English and Japanese versions.
Metaphor: ReFantazio introduces a new cast of characters for players to meet, battle, and fight alongside. If you'd like to know more about the voices behind the characters, here are the Japanese and English performers in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Metaphor: ReFantazio voice cast
Protagonist - Caleb Yen (English), Natsuki Hanae (Japanese)
The protagonist, known by default as Will, is played by Caleb Yen and Natsuki Hanae.
Gallica - Alejandra Reynoso (English), Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese)
Gallica, the fairy companion, is played by Alejandra Reynoso and Sumire Morohoshi.
Strohl - Stewart Clarke (English), Kensho Ono (Japanese)
Strohl, one of the main companions, is played by Stewart Clarke and Kensho Ono.
Hulkenberg - Kristin Atherton (English), Saori Hayami (Japanese)
Hulkenberg, another main companion, is played by Kristin Atherton and Saori Hayami.
Heismay - Philippe Spall (English), Akio Otsuka (Japanese)
Heismay, a prominent character, is played by Philippe Spall and Akio Otsuka.
Junah - Emma Ballantine (English), Yoshino Nanjo (Japanese)
Junah, a magical songstress, is played by Emma Ballantine and Yoshino Nanjo.
Neuras - David Monteith (English), Kazuhiko Inoue (Japanese)
Neuras, a gauntlet-runner pilot, is played by David Monteith and Kazuhiko Inoue.
Grius - Gordon Cooper (English), Tetsu Inada (Japanese)
Grius, a party member, is played by Gordon Cooper and Tetsu Inada.
More - Greg Chun (English), Takehito Koyasu (Japanese)
More, the Archetype expert, is played by Greg Chun and Takehito Koyasu.
Additional cast
- Eupha - Emily Burnett (English), Misato Fukuen (Japanese)
- Louis - Joseph Tweedale (English), Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese)
- Zorba - Adam Rhys Dee (English), Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese)
- Maria - Scarlet Grace (English), Yui Ishikawa (Japanese)
- Brigitta - Lynsey Murrell (English), Yoko Hikasa (Japanese)
Those are the English and Japanese voice actors featured in Metaphor: ReFantazio. For more on ATLUS' fantasy RPG, stick with Shacknews.
