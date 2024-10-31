New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to enter library passage, have the three pairings meet face-to-face - Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Your first secret in the Fade will give you access to a special room in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Aidan O'Brien
When you first arrive at your new home in the Fade in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and begin to explore, you might come across a note on a statue. 

The note will tell you that to enter the library passage, you must have “three pairings meet face to face.” This means you need to track down six statues and rotate them to face each other in three groups of two.

How to enter the library passage and have the three pairings meet face-to-face - Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Statue locations in the Fade in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The locations of all the statues are marked on the map above, broken into pairings of A, B, and C.

The first statue pairing in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The first set of statues can be found directly above the door to the library when you are outside. Turn left as you leave the main door and go up the steps, then follow the path around.

Face the handles on both statues and push them until they are both facing inward, directly at each other.

The second statue pairing in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Now, continue around the path you were taking, and you will come to another statue. If you look directly across the courtyard to the far side, you will be able to see the other statue for this pair in the distance. Turn the statue to face outward, then go across the courtyard, up the steps, and around to the right of the large building on the far side. Turn it to face the other statue, and that is another pair.

The third statue pairing in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The final pair can be found on the right side of the courtyard as you face back toward the library doors. The first one can be found behind the first of the two buildings on that side of the courtyard, which is covered in vines, while the second can be found below the building where Neve is based.

Turn them both to face each other, then run back to the main door in the library. Follow the main corridor, and you will come to the meeting table on the right side is an in-laid door in the wall that now has three soft lights lit up around it.

Walk toward it, and it will open, allowing you into a music room with some lore and loot waiting for you.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

