How to enter library passage, have the three pairings meet face-to-face - Dragon Age: The Veilguard Your first secret in the Fade will give you access to a special room in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

When you first arrive at your new home in the Fade in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and begin to explore, you might come across a note on a statue.

The note will tell you that to enter the library passage, you must have “three pairings meet face to face.” This means you need to track down six statues and rotate them to face each other in three groups of two.

How to enter the library passage and have the three pairings meet face-to-face - Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Source: Shacknews

The locations of all the statues are marked on the map above, broken into pairings of A, B, and C.



Source: Shacknews

The first set of statues can be found directly above the door to the library when you are outside. Turn left as you leave the main door and go up the steps, then follow the path around.

Face the handles on both statues and push them until they are both facing inward, directly at each other.



Source: Shacknews

Now, continue around the path you were taking, and you will come to another statue. If you look directly across the courtyard to the far side, you will be able to see the other statue for this pair in the distance. Turn the statue to face outward, then go across the courtyard, up the steps, and around to the right of the large building on the far side. Turn it to face the other statue, and that is another pair.



Source: Shacknews

The final pair can be found on the right side of the courtyard as you face back toward the library doors. The first one can be found behind the first of the two buildings on that side of the courtyard, which is covered in vines, while the second can be found below the building where Neve is based.

Turn them both to face each other, then run back to the main door in the library. Follow the main corridor, and you will come to the meeting table on the right side is an in-laid door in the wall that now has three soft lights lit up around it.

Walk toward it, and it will open, allowing you into a music room with some lore and loot waiting for you.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.