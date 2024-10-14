Sakhal bunker & generator location - DayZ The location of the bunker on the Sakhal map introduced with DayZ Frostline, including where to find the generator.

The Sakhal map in DayZ not only introduced new gameplay systems for players to adjust to, but also a secret bunker full of great loot. Today, I’m going to give you the exact location of the bunker, as well as the generator you’ll need to power and operate in order to reach the four interior rooms that contain end-game weapons, ammo, and military gear.

Important Note: To fully solve the bunker puzzle in Sakhal, you will need a Glow Plug and fuel for the generator. While you can access the bunker’s main room without these items, all of the good loot will be stored behind doors that are only accessible if you power and operate the generator.

Sakhal bunker location



Source: Shacknews

The secret bunker on Sakhal is located on the peninsula in the southwest portion of the map, across the land bridge from the main island. Once you cross the land bridge, follow the main road until you reach a large port with several submarines and cranes. From there, head south, and you’ll come across a military base with the bunker entrances located near the center. You can open the exterior bunker doors simply by interacting with them, but you’ll need a light source to see, and the interior doors with all the loot will be locked unless you come prepared to operate the generator.

Check out our full, organic map of Sakhal in DayZ.

Sakhal generator location



Source: Shacknews

The generator to operate the interior bunker rooms is located southeast of the bunker itself. Head southeast from the bunker, away from the base, passing through a ravine that houses several hangars. As you go up the opposite side of the ravine, you’ll encounter a maintenance shed that’s one story with two doors and some windows next to the generator room. Head inside with your Glow Plug and fuel.

Once you are at the generator, insert the Glow Plug and ensure the generator has full fuel. Once you turn it on, there are four switches on the wall to the left of the generator when you’re facing it. Each switch corresponds to one of the interior doors inside the bunker, but only one switch can be activated at a time. This is ideally a job for two people. One person operates the generator and flips the switches, and the other drags the loot from the interior rooms to the main, always accessible bunker area. Once the loot is all in the open, the generator operator can head to the bunker, and you can divvy up the loot.

Expect resistance when you attempt to enter the bunker and operate the generator. It will be next to impossible to operate the exterior bunker doors or the generator without anyone in the area being alerted. Same goes when you’re inside - you will hear if someone tries to enter the bunker. One popular strategy is for folks to camp the bunker area waiting for someone who has done all the work to show up, then ambush them and take the loot. You should also expect landmine and tripwire traps as you enter the bunker and attempt to navigate in the dark.

Now that you know where the bunker and generator are on Sakhal, check out our DayZ topic for more guides and news from fellow survivors.