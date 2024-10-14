New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: One last hoorah before DayZ Frostline releases

Jan will try to put all his loot to good use, or at least explore some more islands.
Jan Ole Peek
DayZ
1

DayZ Frostline releases tomorrow, October 15th, so this is the last opportunity before the early access wipe for Jan to explore some islands. He's fully geared, so things can only go downhill from here.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Bill will continue exploring Sakhal. After yesterday's very successful bunker raid, Jan is loaded with weapons, ammo, and high spirits. Surely, things will go wrong any moment now, so don't miss it.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

