ShackStream: Once more with feeling in DayZ Frostline The gang safely made it to the bunker to find... nothing. Time to move on and hunt.

Together, the gang made it to the bunker on the peninsula of Sakhal, but did not find any loot left behind. With no way to open the doors to the real treasure, they must now find someone who does have the means.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, one way or another, Jan, Bill, and Dusty will need to find some other survivors and take their loot or means to enter the bunker. There's still a bit of unexplored area to the South, as well as a few other islands, so they head out into adventure once again.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.