ShackStream: It's do-or-die time in DayZ Frostline early access The gang is semi-geared and looking for trouble. Will they find it or will it find them?

There are less than a handful of days remaining in DayZ Frostline's early access before its public release on October 15th. The gang is together and headed for the Sakhal peninsula to finally get into some trouble.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, one way or another, Jan, Bill, and Dusty are committed to causing or receiving trouble this evening. Their goal is to enter the bunker, but to get to the good loot, they'll need to find a few items first. The plan is to take them off other survivors. Of course, those survivors may have other plans, so conflict is almost guaranteed.

