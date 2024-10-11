New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: It's do-or-die time in DayZ Frostline early access

The gang is semi-geared and looking for trouble. Will they find it or will it find them?
Jan Ole Peek
There are less than a handful of days remaining in DayZ Frostline's early access before its public release on October 15th. The gang is together and headed for the Sakhal peninsula to finally get into some trouble.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, one way or another, Jan, Bill, and Dusty are committed to causing or receiving trouble this evening. Their goal is to enter the bunker, but to get to the good loot, they'll need to find a few items first. The plan is to take them off other survivors. Of course, those survivors may have other plans, so conflict is almost guaranteed.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

