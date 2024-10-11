New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Here's how long you can expect to play Metaphor: ReFantazio before you roll credits.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
SEGA
3

Metaphor: ReFantazio is the latest game from the team behind the Persona series. This RPG may be set in a brand-new setting, but uses a similar structure and gameplay loop as the Persona games. If you’re planning to jump into the world of Euchronia, here’s how long you can expect Metaphor: ReFantazio to be.

How long is Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Key art of the Protagonist, Strohl, and Hulkenberg.

Source: SEGA

It will take approximately 80-90 hours to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio. This approximation is based on our time spent playing the game and the insight of director Katsura Hashino. In an interview with Vandal, Hashino said that Metaphor’s length is comparable to Persona 5’s.

Metaphor: ReFantazio, like Persona 5, has an immense amount of side content that could inflate your playtime, but is not required to “complete” the game. Still, it’s a dense RPG, and there’s no way around the fact that it will take a large chunk of hours to see it through.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a long game that we loved every minute of in our Shacknews review. For more on Metaphor: ReFantazio, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

