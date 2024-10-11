How long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio? Here's how long you can expect to play Metaphor: ReFantazio before you roll credits.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is the latest game from the team behind the Persona series. This RPG may be set in a brand-new setting, but uses a similar structure and gameplay loop as the Persona games. If you’re planning to jump into the world of Euchronia, here’s how long you can expect Metaphor: ReFantazio to be.

How long is Metaphor: ReFantazio?



Source: SEGA

It will take approximately 80-90 hours to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio. This approximation is based on our time spent playing the game and the insight of director Katsura Hashino. In an interview with Vandal, Hashino said that Metaphor’s length is comparable to Persona 5’s.

Metaphor: ReFantazio, like Persona 5, has an immense amount of side content that could inflate your playtime, but is not required to “complete” the game. Still, it’s a dense RPG, and there’s no way around the fact that it will take a large chunk of hours to see it through.

