Sakhal map - DayZ Frostline Players diving into DayZ Frostline will want to keep this Sakhal map handy at all times.

DayZ Frostline introduced the new Sakhal map for players to enjoy, and nothing beats that feeling of being lost in the first few hours of your run. As time goes on, however, folks tend to start using maps to plot their routes and determine where they are. If that’s where you’re at, our Sakhal map is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

DayZ Sakhal map



Source: Shacknews

While other maps tend to spoil absolutely everything, our map was painstakingly stitched together using the authentic, in-game map provided by Bohemia. This will allow you to get no more or less information than the developers intended, keeping your Sakhal experience organic. If this is your first time firing up Sakhal, we encourage you to bookmark this page, then come back after you’ve explored on your own for a few days. You never get to go back to being lost in DayZ once you’ve figured things out, so don’t deny yourself that incredible experience.

There’s your Sakhal map in its intended form. Stick with Shacknews for more DayZ content. We play lots ourselves, so you can count on us to give you the news and information that matters to you the most.