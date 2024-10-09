Major Fieldwork Tonic Upgrade effects - Destiny 2 All available Major Fieldwork Tonic Upgrades and the effects they give in Destiny 2.

Major Fieldworks are a series of quests offered by Eido in Destiny 2: Revenant. Completing these rewards unique Tonic Upgrades which provide additional benefits and boosts. Unfortunately, their effects are not listed and because it takes a while to unlock them, you’ll want to pick the right ones to get. To do this, you’ll need to know their effects ahead of time.

Major Fieldwork Tonic Upgrade effects



Source: Shacknews

There are currently five Major Fieldwork Tonic Upgrades to unlock in Act 1 of Destiny 2: Revenant. While highlighting each quest will tell you the name of the reward, it will not tell you the effect. Below is a list of all Major Fieldworks and the effects they unlock. Start with Blood Drive and Revenant Recycler.

Major Fieldwork I: Europa Blood Drive: Collecting Reclaimed Vitality has a chance to reward Uncommon reagents.

Major Fieldwork II: Nessus Extraordinary Tonics: Increased chance to synthesize higher-tier tonics in Eido's laboratory.

Major Fieldwork III: EDZ Performance Bonus: Completing bonus objectives in Onslaught: Salvation grants additional reagents and reputation progress.

Major Fieldwork IV: Moon Bounty Harvester: Completed daily bounties award reagents, with a small chance of earning high-quality reagents.

Major Fieldwork V: Neptune Revenant Recycler: Dismantling Episode: Revenant weapons now rewards reagents.



As mentioned above, Blood Drive is the one you should get first (or may be required to) and the second one you need to unlock is Revenant Recycler. Both of these will help you get more reagents, which in turn aid you in unlocking more tonics.

After unlocking these, get whichever ones make sense for your goals. If you have enough reagents, then Extraordinary Tonics is a good idea. Running low on reagents and need more? Then go for either Performance Bonus or Bounty Harvester.

With the Major Fieldwork Tonic Upgrades unlocked, you’ll enjoy several boosts to your earning potential during Act 1 of Destiny 2: Revenant. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the first Act as well as the upcoming two Acts when they release.