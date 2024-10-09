How to get more reagents & ingredients - Destiny 2 Reagents are a necessary ingredient when it comes to making tonics in Destiny 2 so farming up a good supply is important.

In order to craft tonics, you’re going to need a lot of reagents in Destiny 2. These ingredients come in a few different varieties, and while most of them drop from obvious sources, a few can be difficult to acquire. Furthermore, farming reagents and ingredients is a good idea if you want to mass produce tonics and quickly unlock more.

How to get reagents & ingredients

The Tonic Capsule will show you all available reagents, your supplies, and any tonics you've crafted.

Reagents and ingredients are awarded for defeating enemies and completing Episode: Revenant activities in Destiny 2. Additionally, whenever the Ether Siphon effect is active in combat, any kills you get will have a chance to drop Reclaimed Vitality. Rapidly defeating enemies activates Ether Siphon. You can check where to get individual reagents from via the Tonic Capsule in the Inventory screen. Unlocking new tonics requires a lot of reagents, so you best know how to get them. :

Reclaimed Vitality: Defeating combatants around the system as well as collecting destination materials

Volatile Powder: Obtained from many sources throughout the system, though most efficiently from Episode: Revenant activities.

Enriching Powder: Obtained from many sources throughout the system, though most efficiently from Episode: Revenant activities.

Volatile Flake: Obtained from many sources throughout the system, though most efficiently from Episode: Revenant activities.

Enriching Flake: Obtained from Onslaught: Salvation.

Tomb Flake: Obtained from Tomb of Elders activities.

Reflective Flake: Obtained from Exotic mission Kell’s Fall.

Volatile Nugget: Obtained from many sources throughout the system, though most efficiently from higher-difficulty Episode: Revenant activities.

Enriching Nugget: Obtained from many sources throughout the system, though most efficiently from higher-difficulty Episode: Revenant activities.

Completing Onslaught: Salvation activities is a good way to get both reagents and Revenant gear.

The best way to get more reagents is to play Onslaught: Salvation. This activity can be launched from the map of the Last City and is a Revenant-themed version of Into the Light’s Onslaught activity. Pick whichever one is right for you, either the 10 wave or 50 wave version. However, some of the rarer reagents are only available through Tomb of Elders, Kell’s Fall, and high-end activities. When these unlock, make sure you’re playing them.

Completing Minor and Major Fieldwork quests rewards a bunch of reagents.

In addition to these drops, Eido’s fieldwork quests reward Tonic Reagent Sacks that provide a bunch of ingredients. Make sure you’re doing these as well as completing the Major Fieldwork, as they offer effects that grant you other ways to get reagents, such as by dismantling Revenant weapons. The best one to get first is Blood Drive, which gives you a chance of getting an Uncommon reagent whenever you get Reclaimed Vitality.

There are some other farming methods out there, like one suggested by Esoterickk. This method involves fighting through the Moon mission, In The Deep, grabbing the cryptoglyph, and then dying. At this point, Thrall will infinitely spawn which you can farm. I found this to be a bit hit or miss.

Collecting more reagents and ingredients will be your primary focus throughout Destiny 2: Revenant. By farming up a good supply, you will be able to produce tonics in bulk. Take a moment to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help.