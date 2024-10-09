How to unlock new tonics - Destiny 2 Here's how to discover new tonic recipes to unlock more minor fieldwork quests in Destiny 2.

Tonics are the new tool in Destiny 2 during Episode: Revenant. At first, players are only able to craft a handful of tonics and it’s not long until you’ll want to get more. Discovering new tonic recipes is required to purchase more Minor Fieldwork quests from Eido, which in turn lets you access the Major Fieldwork Tonic Upgrades. It’s not initially clear how to unlock new tonics, but the good news is that it’s easy.

How to get more tonics

Unlock more tonics by crafting lower tier tonics at the Tonic Table in the Last City in Destiny 2. For example, crafting the green version of a tonic several times will unlock the blue version and crafting the blue version a few times will unlock the purple version. You may also unlock new tonics unrelated to the ones you are crafting or receive recipes for them by playing Revenant activities. By unlocking new tonic recipes, you will be able to purchase two more Minor Fieldwork quests, complete these to access a Major Fieldwork quest.

Crafting low-tier tonics will unlock more tonics. Keep crafting tonics until you have them all!

Source: Shacknews

After you craft enough of the tonics, the row at the top of the Tonic Table screen will disappear and be replaced with two tiles showing the tonic types: Volatile Tonics and Enriching Tonics. Volatile Tonics offer Boosted Artifact Perks and slight changes to subclass verbs (Devour, Frost Armor etc). Enriching Tonics are all about drop chances of weapons, armor, etc.

As mentioned above, the tonics come in different rarities. The difference between the Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary Volatile Tonics is the Boosted Artifact Perks and duration:

Uncommon: Lasts 20 minutes, offers one Boosted Artifact Perk

Rare: Lasts 40 minutes, offers a different Boosted Artifact Perk

Legendary: Lasts 60 minutes, offers both of the previous Boosted Artifact Perks

The difference between the Enriching Tonics is also the duration of the effect and how many potential rewards are offered.

Unlocking new tonics is going to be the main focus of Revenant after you complete the Eliksni Rescue campaign. You will also need to stay stocked up on supplies, so make sure you know how to farm ingredients and reagents so you can keep crafting tonics. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help.