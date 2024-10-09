How to get Seething Opals in Diablo 4 Seething Opals are your key to efficiently farming in Season 6 of Diablo 4.

Seething Opals are a central mechanic in Season 6 of Diablo 4, and they are designed to make your life a little less hellish. If you are planning on doing some hard farming this season, you will need them.

How to get Seething Opals in Diablo 4



You can earn Seething Opals by killing the Realmwalkers, entering the portal that spawns on their death site, and then finishing the Seething Realm by finding and killing the final boss. Seething Opals will drop as part of the reward for doing this. You can find Realmwalks at the "two-horned portal" icons that will spawn in random locations on the map.

You need to wait until the Realmwalker spawns, then follow it while killing its minions. Killing enough of them will cause some larger demons to spawn, giving you a chance to damage the Realmwalker by killing them. After a while, the Realmwalker will stop moving and set up some infernal structures that you need to destroy, and then you can fight the Realmwalker itself. Once it dies, the portal to the Seething Realm will appear.



Seething Opals are your new aide for targeted farming, allowing you to increase the odds of finding specific items, be it gold, equipment, or resources. They last for 30 minutes and will also ensure that all enemies killed drop Zakarum Remnants, and you will also gain a buff of 15% to experience earned while they are active. This will make them a core part of grinding your Paragon levels.

Best of all, they do not interfere with standard Elixirs, and instead, the benefits of the Seething Opals will stack on top of the Elixir, allowing you to farm your heart out.

Seething Opal of Gold

Seething Opal of Equipment

Seething Opal of Materials

Seething Opal of Torment

Seething Opal of Socketables

The names are quite self-explanatory, and the ones that drop at the end of the Seething Realms will be random, with no way to target farm the Seething Opal types, so just keep spamming those Realmwalkers every time you see one.

The good news is that the community is currently hunting them down, and there are lots of overpowered builds floating around already, so killing them is usually pretty quick.

