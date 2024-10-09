Brazil lifts ban on X following Elon Musk's compliance with Supreme Court orders X had been banned in Brazil since the end of August after Elon Musk defied court orders to ban accounts and police misinformation.

This week, X (formerly known as Twitter) has been unbanned in the nation of Brazil. Elon Musk’s social media platform was taken offline in the country after his defiance to several court orders to ban accounts peddling extreme misinformation. X initially pulled representation out of the country to avoid legal ramifications of dealing with the demands of Brazil’s highest court and, in particular, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. However, this led to an outright ban of the platform within the nation’s borders. Elon Musk and X have since agreed to and complied with Brazil’s orders, allowing the platform ban to be lifted.

Brazil’s Supreme Court, the Supremo Tribuno Federal, posted a statement on the unbanning of X in the nation on its official government website. Its statement on the matter, as translated by CNBC was brief and to the point:

The company complied with the conditions stipulated by the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and the platform may once again be used by Brazilians.

X is proud to return to Brazil. Giving tens of millions of Brazilians access to our indispensable platform was paramount throughout this entire process. We will continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law, everywhere we operate.



X’s official channels also addressed the ban lift, attempting to spin it as a win for freedom of speech, which Musk has attempted to claim as a core tenant of his platform albeit decisions to the contrary:

Musk has arguably been highly disruptive in politics as of late. Where the relatively new Twitter owner once claimed Twitter needs to remain neutral, he has recently thrown much of his weight behind former president and convicted felon Donald Trump’s re-election bid. That includes pushing misinformation from prominent platforms that has gone as far as to prompt warnings from the EU.

Musk’s efforts to defy Brazilian laws and politics were likely stifled by a surge in Bluesky users following the app’s ban in Brazil. Regardless, it looks like X is back on deck in Brazil. Stay tuned as we follow for more X/Twitter news.