ShackStream: The journey through the cold of DayZ Frostline continues Watch the gang climb to new heights and lower temperatures in DayZ Frostline's early access.

After a successful outing through Sakhal's airfield on yesterday's ShackStream, Jan and Bill are going to be pushing their luck as they attempt to ascend the volcano in search of adventure.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Bill are primed to explore more military installations and head in the direction of gunshots near the volcano on the island of Sakhal. This area is a hot spot - pun intended - and should result in some interesting encounters. If all goes well, the bunker is next on the to-do list. Otherwise, it's back to the coast for them.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.