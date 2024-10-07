Where to find the Relay Device amulet - Remnant 2 Track down the Relay Device location in Remnant 2 and enjoy more ranged damage for simply swapping weapons.

The Relay Device is one of the many new amulets introduced to Remnant 2 with The Dark Horizon DLC. This amulet is found early on in N’Erud, but it can be easy to miss given the need to use a glider to reach it. Once found, it will be a great asset for those players that want to boost their damage output by a significant amount for what is essentially very little effort.

Relay Device amulet location

The Relay Device amulet can be found via the Waylaid Conservatory in the Withered Necropolis region of N’Erud. The amulet is on a body on a ledge that is only accessible using a glider near the Gardener NPC. This is also near where you can unlock the Warden Archetype.



Source: Shacknews

From the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal, go out and veer slightly to the right to where the NPC would be (he may have moved on). Grab the glider and then descend immediately into the cavern directly in front of the glider spawn.



Source: Shacknews

You’ll need to be holding forward to push into the stalactite roof of the cavern. While doing this, start aiming to the right to spot a broken ledge. Land on the ledge and quickly grab the Relay Device amulet from the body leaning up against the second pillar.



Source: Shacknews

The reason you want to be quick is that a bunch of enemies will flood the area. Dispatch the foes and then check out your new amulet. The Relay Device increases ranged damage by 20 percent for 1.5 seconds plus an additional 0.5 seconds for each round in the magazine after swapping firearms.

With the Relay Device found, there are plenty more items to discover in The Dark Horizon. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help locating some of the other collectibles and solving the DLC’s puzzles.