How many dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? Like many other Zelda games, there are only a limited number of dungeons in Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gives players several old-school dungeons to explore. Part of these will involve solving puzzles and, of course, defeating a big boss (or two). If you’re wondering how many dungeons are in Echoes of Wisdom, we’ve got you covered.

How many dungeons in Echoes of Wisdom?

There are eight dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. However, there are three side quests that have almost dungeon-like qualities about them. This means you could reasonably say the game has 11 dungeon-like experiences. What this means in practice is that you’ll clear seven dungeons as part of the main story and then one final dungeon. You might also find the side quests that have short, dungeon-like puzzles and a boss.

Here are all of the main dungeons that are critical to the story. Remember, the eighth one is the final one:

Suthorn Ruins Jabul Ruins Gerudo Sanctum Hyrule Castle Eldin Temple Lanayru Temple Faron Temple Null’s Body

Now, these are by no means as big as a regular dungeon, but these side quests have all the hallmarks of a dungeon. You’ll be solving some puzzles and eventually defeating a boss. Though they might not count as a dungeon, if you’ve finished all the others and want some more, complete these:

Wrecked Ship Eastern Temple Hidden Ruins

As you can see, there are eight dungeons you’ll be playing to finish The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Outside of these, you’ll be treated to three side quests that feel quite similar to dungeons, just on a smaller scale.

Now that you know how many dungeons are in Echoes of Wisdom, you can work out what you're missing and how long you have left in the game.