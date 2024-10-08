How to start Vesper's Host - Destiny 2 Players will need to have a specific quest in their inventory in order to start the Vesper's Host dungeon in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Revenant adds the Vesper’s Host dungeon to Destiny 2, but there is a prerequisite that players must meet before they can start the new endgame activity. Like a few other dungeons and raid experiences, players must have a quest given to them by an NPC.

How to start Vesper’s Host

Players must have the Rogue Network quest from Spider in the Last City seasonal hub before starting Vesper’s Host. You will also need The Final Shape Dungeon Key. Once you have the quest, you will be able to launch the new dungeon.

Pick up the Rogue Network quest from Spider to start Vesper's Host.

Source: Bungie

Even if you complete the dungeon and play it again with a new player, they will still need to have the quest. If you try to launch it without the quest, you will be notified that a player (or more) is missing a requirement.

It’s a good idea to do everything you can do in the Act 1 campaign before diving into Vesper’s Host. The reason for this being you’ll want as much Power as possible and Artifact perks. But most importantly, the Rogue Network quest might be a few steps into the campaign and not immediately available.

Starting the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2 is done exactly the same as the others: launching it from its destination. However, you will need to have the Rogue Network quest the first time you try to launch and beat it. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with Destiny 2: Revenant.