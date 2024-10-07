How to play the Undercity: Wail of the Forgotten quest in Diablo 4 The Wail of the Forgotten quest is essential in Diablo 4, but you'll need to be patient to start it.

When you first arrive in Kurast, there will be lots to do, including a strange totem in the center of the town that is oddly inviting. Interact with it, and you will be told you need to hit level 15 and play the Undercity: Wail of the Forgotten quest, but there won’t be much of a clue as to how you do that.

How to play the Undercity: Wail of the Forgotten quest in Diablo 4



Source: Shacknews

To play the Undercity: Wail of the Forgotten quest, you need to progress through the main campaign by completing the story missions. Story missions are marked with the yellow waypoint on your map and user interface. You will likely hit level 15 long before you will be able to play the quest, so don’t worry about that.

As you progress, you will need to visit the council chambers, and when you arrive there the second time, a character called Ormus The Undying will be marked by a purple waypoint. This means he has a feature unlock quest for you to do. In this instance, that quest is Undercity: Wail of the Forgotten. The timing of exactly when this happens can be a little awkward, but it will happen after you meet a member of the council called Maka out in the field on a guest.

You will need to venture beneath the city to rescue someone who got lost, and in doing so, you will start to investigate the mystery of the strange energy and magic that exist there. This will set off a sequence of quests you can follow that will then give you access to the Kurast Undercity mode, where you can farm all manner of loot.

For more helpful guides, be sure to visit our Diablo 4 page.