How to start the Vessel of Hatred campaign in Diablo 4 Are you eager to get to grips with Mephisto and all the new threats in Diablo 4? This is how to start the Vessel of Hatred campaign.

The Vessel of Hatred has arrived, which means a new campaign to play through in Diablo 4 and a new class to play as the Spiritborn. This is how to start the new campaign.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Starting the Vessel of Hatred will depend on how you wish to experience the content. The best way to do this, frankly, is with the new Spritborn class instead of an older character.

To do this, you will need to create a new character by hitting the relevant button on the character screen when you start the game. Needless to say, you also need to actually own the Vessel of Hatred expansion. This is not seasonal content, after all.

Select your class (I very much recommend Spiritborn as it is an incredibly fun class), and do any customization that you wish to do before finalizing the character.

On the next screen, you will see a big red button near the top left that allows you to change the campaign state. Unless you wish to play through the entire base game, set this to “Start with Vessel of Hatred campaign."

Load up the game itself, and you will find yourself in Kyovashad. Follow the waypoint to the “Rekindled Faith” quest near the cathedral. Interact with a character there called Olya, and that’s it; the campaign will be underway. If you wish to play with an existing character, load in with them instead, make your way to Kyovashad, and chat with Olya to get going.

If you do select Spritiborn, make sure you do the quest that will give you access to your spirit animal options when you hit level 15, as it really acts as the foundation of the class.

