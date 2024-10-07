New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

An old classic has a new lease on life in Warframe thanks to a recent Incarnon addition.
Aidan O'Brien
Digital Extremes
The Sicarus Prime has been brought back to life in Warframe with the addition of an Incarnon, so let’s talk about a good build for this burst-fire pistol.

The best Sicarus Prime Incarnon build in Warframe

The Sicarus Prime in Warframe

It is important to note that, at the time of publication, this weapon is bugged. It is currently receiving an unplanned bonus to damage output based on how many Incarnon changes the weapon has left. This is not something that should be taken into account for the build, and I will be ignoring it as it will be fixed soon. I do not suggest you put resources into the weapon purely based on the bugged form, and it would be better to wait until after the fix.

Instead, we are building for the known benefits from the Incarnon tiers and the weapon stats as they are normally. As you level the weapon, pick the following Incarnon tier bonuses:

  • King’s Gambit - increases base damage by +35, gives x0 critical chance on body shots but +150% critical chance on headshots.
  • Extended Volley - increases base magazine capacity by +9
  • Commodore’s Fortune - increase base critical chance by +15%

Now it’s time to look at the mods, and this is a very standard build for this type of weapon. I am trying to provide a standalone, viable build, as I know not everyone has access to everything in the game. That said, I would suggest if you can, that you run a Vulpaphyla for Viral procs so you can take the Viral status off this and switch to Corrossive instead. You also add an Expel mod that the faction you are playing if you are happy to lose Heat and bring in armor strip from elsewhere, be that abilities or another weapon.

Mod Effect
Galvanized Diffusion +110% Multishot On Kill: +30% Multishot for 20 seconds, stacks up to 4x.
Galvanized Shot +80% Status Chance. On kill: +40% direct damage per status type affecting the target for 14 seconds. Stacks up to 3x.
Galvanised Crosshairs +120 Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. On headshot kill: +40% critical chance when aiming for 12 seconds. Stacks up to 5x.
Primed Target Cracker +110% Critical Damage
Primed Pistol Gambit +187% Critical Chance
Primed Heated Charged +165% Heat damage - helps with armor stripping
Pistol Pestilence +60 % Toxin +60% Status Chance
Frostbite +60 % Cold +60% Status Chance

And there you go. It leans very heavily into critical chance and the idea that you will be landing headshots, and you can back that up further with the Arcane Deadhead for even more damage. It also makes a lot of sense to run this with a Warframe that can crowd-control enemies for easy headshots. Caliban makes a lot of sense with his recent rework.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

