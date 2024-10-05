How to solve the jukebox puzzle - Silent Hill 2 You'll need to play a tune in the Neely's Bar jukebox to progress in Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2.

Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 brings back the dread-inducing atmosphere of the original, as well as puzzles both familiar and new. The jukebox puzzle in Neely's Bar requires you to solve it to continue your progression. To do that, you'll need to gather several pieces and parts.

You can gather many of the components required for the jukebox puzzle's solution in any order you choose. We've listed our route below.

Saul Street Apartments

Begin by leaving the bar and making your way south along Neely Street to Saul Street. The apartments will be on your left. Inside, look for the office on your right. It's locked, so proceed down the hall to the open doorway beside the office, blocked by a piece of furniture. Shove the furniture out of the way and head inside to pick up the key to apartment number 5.

Back out in the hallway, squash the bug scuttling around before it can bite you and sap some of your health. Head upstairs to the second floor and be on the lookout for another bug. Apartment 5 is at the end of a corridor. Use the Apartment Key to gain entry, then turn right and shimmy through the hole in the wall. You'll find yourself in a living room, but you won't be sticking around long. Look for another gap in a wall, head through, then hop over the windowsill onto the fire escape. Follow the stairs up to another window and pull yourself inside. The fire escape collapses behind you, but you'll be taking another way out.

In the apartment, there's a door you can't enter, but James makes a disgusted face when you try, as if smelling something foul. Enter the adjacent bathroom and stick your hand through the wall. Keep using the Explore prompt until you pull out a gooey "2" jukebox button.

Who hides these things, anyway?

Groovy Music

Travel north along Neely Street until you come to Groovy Street Music on your left. There are two Lying Figures inside. Defeat them with your board and then look toward the windows along the wall straight ahead. Shatter one with your board, hop through, and take the broken record and glue from the table.

Take the vinyl glue and record to continue solving the jukebox puzzle.

Texan Cafe

Back on Neely Street, turn east onto Katz Street and follow it to the Texan Cafe on your right. There's a cash register on the bar. Interact with it by turning the key sideways and pressing the Cash key in the bottom right. Take the coin from inside and leave the cafe, taking care to avoid the crawling Lying Figure on your way out.

The cash register holds a puzzle piece for the jukebox puzzle.

Neely's Bar

Return to the bar and interact with the jukebox if you haven't already. The other half of a broken record can be found inside the jukebox. Open your inventory and use the glue to repair the record, then insert it into the jukebox. Slot in the coin and press C2 to play the record. After the cutscene plays, you'll receive a key for the back room of the bar.

Congratulations! You've finished the jukebox forward and can progress to the next phase of the game.