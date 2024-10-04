New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Bunker-bound in DayZ Frostline early access

The gang is looking to reunite tonight and explore the military complex on the peninsula of Sakhal.
Jan Ole Peek
After yesterday's excursion across the South Western islands of Sakhal, it is time to return to the peninsula and look for military gear and secrets.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Bill will try to reconnect with Dusty on the peninsula of Sakhal. The entire area is scattered with military complexes, including a bunker. Tune in to see if they can unlock any of its secrets, or if Dusty will have his first encounter of the DayZ Frostline early access period.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

