The best Gotva Prime build in Warframe The Gotva Prime is an interesting beast in Warframe, and the right build will really bring it to life.

The Gotva Prime was something of a surprise when it was introduced to Warframe a little over a year ago as a reward for watching TennoCon. It can now be gotten from Baro Ki’Teer when he is kind enough to have it in his inventory when he visits a random Relay every second week.

The Gotva Prime is an odd weapon for one reason: a passive bonus that causes the next shot after the weapon deals a status effect to have a 15% chance to do a red critical, which is a critical hit at 300% critical chance that gets considerable bonus damage.

That means that our build will walk a fine line between critical damage, a little critical chance to get a reasonable baseline of damage, some multishot, and just the right amount of status chance. Remember, there is a flat chance to red crit after we do a status proc, so we don’t want to build too far beyond 100% status chance, as there is no benefit from doing multiple status procs at once.

The main part of the build that can be altered depending on what you have available and feel you can benefit from is the Arcane. Deadhead or Merciless are both very valid options, depending on how much you believe in your own ability to land headshots.

Mod Effect Vital Sense +120% critical damage. This will apply to our red crits from the passive proc. Galvanized Chamber +80% Multishot. On Kill: +30% multishot for 20 seconds, stacks up to 5 times. Malignant Force +60% Toxin damage, +60% Status Chance Galvanized Aptitude +80% Status Chance. On Kill: +40% direct damage per status type affecting the target for 20 seconds, stacks twice. Vigilante Armaments +60% Multishot with a 5% chance to enhance critical hits from primary weapons. Rime Rounds +60% Cold damage, +60% Status Chance Hammer Shot +60% Critical Chance, +80% Status Chance Thermite Rounds +60% Heat damage, +60% Status Chance

And there you have it: a solid Gotva Prime build that will plow through enemies once it spins up fully, of course. This will give us Viral and Heat to deal with health and armor, lots of multishot, and a good chance for the red crits to pop off. It just takes a couple of kills to really get going.

