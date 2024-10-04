FromSoftware employees to receive 11.8% raises effective April 2025 The Elden Ring developer is increasing wages for its workers in pursuit of building a 'rewarding work environment.'

FromSoftware, the studio behind Elden Ring and the Dark Souls series, has announced that it will be increasing wages for its existing employees and new hires in April 2025. The announcement follows a financial and critical hot streak for the studio after the release of Elden Ring and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

FromSoftware announced the pay raises for its workers in a press release. Salaries will increase by 11.8% when the change goes into effect. New graduates will see their pay raised from 260,000 Yen to 300,000 Yen.



Source: Bandai Namco

At FromSoftware, we strive to make games that convey emotion, create value, and inspire joy. To this end, we are working towards stable income and a rewarding work environment where our employees can apply themselves to development. The increase in base and starting salaries is one implementation of this policy.

FromSoftware most recently released Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion for its critically beloved action RPG Elden Ring. The expansion sold over five million units, making Elden Ring an even bigger success than it already was.