The best Koumei build in Warframe Are you looking to put Koumei through her paces in Warframe? Here's a couple of builds to explore.

Koumei is all about luck and chance, which means our builds for her in Warframe need to hedge their bets a little bit. I like to build on the assumption that we will not be getting those lucky triple-six procs from her kit, so when they do hit, it’s just a great benefit on top of an already solid setup.

Source: Shacknews

Koumei is very much a beginner frame. You can get her from an activity on Cetus very early in the game, and she can become very viable with a budget build, easily gathering up enough stats to make it all the way through the star chart. Koumei's abilities make her an interesting Frame because she has a solid baseline and an RNG mechanic that can make her momentarily overpowered.

Either way, her function remains the same, and that is to overload the enemy with status effects that will benefit both her and her teammates. Koumei is not designed to directly kill enemies but to make it much easier to kill them via weapons and other Frame abilities.

There is also the interesting element of her Decrees, which can make her truly overpowered in very long content, and this is why I will be detailing a very tank-focused build for her for higher level content, as I really believe that the Decrees will take care of scaling issues.

Beginner Koumei build



Source: Digital Extremes

This build is designed for new players who have not been in the game that long and might be putting together collections of mods in the early game. The only mod in here that is not strictly early game is Equilibrium, but you should be able to pick that up very easily in a trade, or by farming Lephantis. If you are completely new, the Mod will be given to you during a very early game story mission.

Mod Effect Energy Siphon Warframe Energy regenerates at a rate of +0.6 per second. You will need to use a Forma to change the polarity of the slot for this. Intensify +30% Ability Strength. Augur Secrets +24% Ability Strength. (Set bonus converts a percentage of energy spent on abilities to shields) Stretch +45% Ability Range. Equilibrium Health picks ups give +110% energy. Energy pickups give +110% health. Vitality +100% Health. Flow +100 Energy max. Augur Message +24% Ability duration. Steel Fiber +100% Armor.

And that's the beginner's build that really should get you quite far. I haven't worried too much about Arcanes or Archon Shards here, as they will just not be considerations for you early in the game, and as you get deeper into the mechanics, you will start to understand what the build lacks for your playstyle in the higher difficulty content, allowing you to target farm Shards and Arcanes as you need them.

Advanced Koumei build

For more advanced players, I'd suggest two blue Archon shards for energy and two yellow ones for casting speed, with the fifth slot being up to you. For your Helminth, I currently like all the abilities in the Koumei kit, but if I were to give something up, it would likely be the fourth ability in favor of Roar for that cheap extra ability strength and team benefit.

For Arcanes, I like Molt Augmented for the extra ability strength and the second one should back up your own leading choice for damage output, be that a primary weapon or a melee weapon. I would suggest a good melee option with Condition Overload, given her status procs, however.

Mod Effect Corrosive Projection Still the king of late-game Aura mods, I'll take reduced enemy armor any day of the week, thanks. Umbral Vitality Improved ability strength that gets a little boost from the next mod. I know it might be tempting to use Archon Vitality, but I don't suspect cold procs will kill many enemies, so it's not worth it. Umbral Fiber Improved armor that gets a little boost from the previous mod. Adaptation Huge incoming damage reduction, a foundational mod for late-game tanking. Archon Continuity Improved ability duration and free Corrosive procs from Toxin procs. Archon Stretch Improved ability range and free energy from electricity procs. Equilibrium This is legitimately one of the best energy economy mods in the game. Augur Reach Yet more range, which I have found incredibly useful for spamming her first ability. Augur Message And even better duration, which will also lead to reduced casting costs and a further bump to energy conversion into shields.

And there you go, a fun build for Koumei that should make her a solid powerhouse in the late game. There are undoubtedly many ways to build her; I just feel like the type of content where she can really make a difference is the longer late-game stuff where instant nuke Frames are not clearing everything out, so a survive and thrive build should do just fine. I also realize this is a very basic build in world of complex mods in the game, but sometimes simplicity is all you need.

I also took a look around the community after I had my build and found that MHBlacky has taken this kind of build one step further, adding even more tankiness, and also has details on a great shield gating build. Grind Hard Squad goes for a full Archon mods build, and Tactical Potato explores an Archon/Blind Rage build. So, there is definitely huge variety in the builds floating around for Koumei right now.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.