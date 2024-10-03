Remnant 2 update 446,618 patch notes adjusts Prisms, buffs Boss Rush XP, and fixes Archetypes The October 3, 2024 update for Remnant 2 lays the groundwork for some future adjustments for the Prism system while fixing a bunch of issues.

Remnant 2 update 446,618, or more easily referred to as the October 3, 2024 version, has landed. The patch notes for this latest update adjust XP values for Boss Rush, making it a more generous experience for players running through it looking to upgrade their Prisms. Speaking of which, Prisms have also received a bit of love.

Remnant 2 update 446,618 patch notes



Source: Gunfire Games

The October 3, 2024 patch notes for Remnant 2 update 446,618 come courtesy of the official Remnant 2 site.

Performance and Crashes

Fixed an issue where using Bulwark and a shield could potentially crash the game.

Fixed an issue where players could crash while using inventory.

Fixed an issue where players could potentially crash when joining a game from the World Stone.

General

Prisms

Lowered Minimum Prism Cleanse Level from 51 to 10.

DEVNOTE: We have more adjustments coming for the Prism System, including the ability to cleanse only the Legendary Fragment, as well as some balance changes. These changes will be included in a future patch.

Boss Rush

Fixed an issue where clients would see “defeated” message and not receive XP for Boss Rush.

Readjusted the overall health scaling of enemies in Boss Rush.

DEVNOTE: This should see bosses be slightly more challenging early on and less challenging at the end of a long run, especially Gauntlet.

Increased the EXP gain of Veteran, Nightmare, and Apocalypse difficulty in Boss Rush from 5%, 10%, 15% to 10%, 25%, 50% respectively.

Fixed an issue where Scholar, Sagestone, and Mudtooth’s Elixir were not affecting XP gain in Boss Rush.

Increased the Relic Dust drop in Boss Rush.

Fixed an issue where it was still possible to receive items players already possessed as Boss Rush mode rewards.

DEVNOTE: The chance was previously very low, but we removed the potential to receive duplicate items from the rewards table completely.

Fixed an issue where Vortex could potentially pull Bosses, Player Summons and Very Good Boy in Boss Rush.

Misc

Fixed an issue where players could get into a state where Duane would not complete Numbing Agent recipe.

DEV NOTE: Duane was just trying to keep that delicious recipe to himself.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to not receive Alloy Extractor from Spark when accepting her quest.

DEVNOTE: This should also fix an issue where it was possible to refuse to accept her quest the first time, but then some players were unable to try to acquire it later.

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to load a profile with DLC3 content after removing entitlements to the DLC.

DEVNOTE: Now players will be sent back to Ward 13 and their DLC3 items will be unequipped.

Fixed an issue where some players could not get sword reward from Ava McCabe if they changed their system clock or played Boss Rush mode after giving Black Metal Bars to McCabe.

Player

Archetypes

Warden

Fixed an issue where Warden Trait Barrier was not unlocking account-wide at level 10.

Engineer

Fixed an issue where Vulcan cannon was not allowing windup when dodging.

Fixed an issue where Overclock wasn’t resetting at the Worldstone.

Fixed an issue where Heavy Weapon: Vulcan was firing shots at a slow constant rate dealing less DPS per second.

Archon

Reduced Havoc Form Lighting Hands Damage.

Reduced Lightning Dash AOE Damage.

DEVNOTE: Havoc Form was doing too much damage all around, often handily beating any other build by a large margin. These changes are designed to bring it more in line with other builds. We will keep an eye on it and make additional adjustments where necessary.

Invoker

Reverted Line of Sight change on Way of Kaeula, Miasma, and Eruption.

DEVNOTE: While this behavior can still cause certain unintended issues, the addition of the LOS check had too much of an impact on the fun-factor of these skills. We will look to address any balance issues that pop-up from this change in a future patch.

Gear / Items

Weapons & Mods

Fixed an issue where Mod Generation was not working correctly.

Fixed an issue where Monorail windup/charge was not increasing damage properly.

Fixed an issue where Genesis Bow was scaling incorrectly.

DEVNOTE: Now uses boss scaling, but damage was reduced so that at max level, the primary fire still does the same damage as before. From 75x2 (150) to 50x3 (150).

Reduced Megadrive Damage Scaling on returning bolts.

Fixed an issue where Voidlight was not functioning properly with certain projectiles.

Fixed an issue where Voidlight was not correctly accumulating with certain damage types.

Fixed an Issue with Black Greatsword basic attacks counting as Charge Attacks.

DEVNOTE: This also allows Weaponlord Mutator to properly function with the sword.

Trinkets, Mutators, Relics|-

Fixed an issue where the same character affixes were able to be applied more than once.

Increased Hardcore Metal Band Max Stacks from 2 to 3 as intended in last patch.

Updated text on Dull Steel Ring to better represent the effect.

Fixed an issue that was enabling Burden of the Mason to grant full benefits from Zero Hour and Gul Signet while at Medium Armor Weight encumbrance.

Fixed an issue that allowed Hypercharger to benefit all Melee Damage instead of Charge only.

Enemies

Fixed an issue where Sentinel Drones would sometimes get stuck in cliffs in DLC 3.

UI

Fixed an issue where the number of shrines activated was displaying as 0 in Boss Rush in Detailed Info panel.

Fixed an issue where the screen would go black in spectator mode when observed player used yellow door.

Fixed an issue where Brabus had visible markup language in one of his lines.

Fixed an issue where Ritualist skill Deathwish was not displaying duration on the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where Warden Archetype on character selection screen was not displaying descriptive text.

Misc Fixes

Fixed an issue where navigation was sometimes broken the first time loading into DLC3 in campaign.

Fixed an issue where players could vault out of the world in Gas Chamber level.

Fixed an issue where Simulacrum was not spawning correctly in DLC3.

Fixed an issue with audio on Warden Drone Summon.

Fixed an issue where Clients could see outside of world when falling out of map in Cargo Belt section of DLC 3.

Fixed an issue where players would spawn to close into Sha’Hala fight in Boss Rush Mode causing one player to get kicked out.

Fixed an issue where players could re-acquire Black Metal Bars from Brabus if previous ones were turned in to Ava McCabe but Sword was not yet collected.

Fixed an issue where players could return to destroyed N’Erud after defeating Sha’Hala by way of DLC3 dungeon.

Fixed an issue where sometimes Mudtooth's DLC 1 dialogue would continue to trigger even after completing it.

Fixed various locations where players could glide out of the world in DLC3.

Fixed various issues with textures in environment.

The Dark Horizon, also known as DLC3, has been incredibly popular so far having breathed some freshness into Remnant 2. Make sure you have the latest version of the game so you can benefit from the patch notes for update 446,618. Find more news, as well as guides for secrets, on our Remnant 2 page.