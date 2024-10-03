Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel, Revenant Artifact - Destiny 2 All of the perks for the Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel, the new Artifact coming with Destiny 2: Revenant.

Destiny 2: Revenant brings its own Artifact for players to level up in the form of the Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel. This Artifact introduces some new mechanics for players to enjoy in the form of Boosts, which add another effect to your build. Take a look at all of the perks for the Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel so you can plan out your pathway to greater power.

The Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel is the Artifact players will be using during Destiny 2: Revenant. This Artifact is mostly the same as those from previous seasons, except this one features Boosts. By using Eido’s tinctures, players can receive an additional effect from specific perks. As before, you can only have so many perks active at once, with Bungie expected to add more rows throughout each Act.

Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel perks - Revenant Artifact Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5 Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle Scout Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. One with Frost While Frost Armor is active, Stasis weapons gain increased reload speed and stability. Stasis Swords gain increased guard resistance. Wind Chill Rapid Stasis weapon precision hits grant you a stack of Frost Armor. Rapid precision hits from weapons with the Dark Ether Reaper origin trait grant you more stacks of Frost Armor. BOOST: Dealing Stasis weapon damage to slowed targets has a chance to spawn a Stasis shard. Armor of Eramis While Frost Armor is active, taking critical damage from combatants causes you to emit a freezing burst. BOOST: Increase radius and strength of this freezing burst. Brain Freeze Frozen combatants become surrounded by chilling fog, which slows combatants that aren't already. Weapons with the Dark Ether Reaper origin trait deal more damage to frozen combatants. Overload Submachine Gun Landing consecutive hits with any Submachine Gun you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Submachine Guns are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Killing Breeze Rapid weapon final blows grant you a bonus to mobility. Weapon final blows with the Dark Ether Reaper origin trait count as more than one. Crystalline Converter Gather Stasis Shards to gain stacks of Crystalline Converter. Your next powered Stasis melee hit creates Stasis crystals equal to the number of stacks you have. BOOST: Stasis weapon final blows after activating your class ability spawn a Stasis shard. Crystalized Auto Loader Shattering Stasis crystals releases shards of ice that damage and slow targets. BOOST: Shattering frozen targets and Stasis crystals deals increased damage. Supernova Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse. Unstoppable Pulse Rifle Aiming down the sights of a Pulse Rifle for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Enhanced Ether Generator Dark Ether Reaper origin trait has a chance to spawn an extra Dark Ether charge.

Weapons with the Dark Ether Reaper origin trait are overcharged when that modifier is active. Total Carnage After finishing a powerful combatant, gain temporary damage resistance. While you have two or more Shadestalker armor pieces equipped, after finishing a powerful combatant, gain increased temporary damage resistance and replenish health. Debilitating Wave Finishers emit a damaging wave that matches the element of your currently equipped Super. BOOST: While you have an Arc, Void or Stasis Super equipped, the blast also applies Blind, Weaken, and Slow, respectively. Conductive Cosmic Crystal Your Arc abilities, Void abilities, and weapons with the Dark Ether Reaper origin trait do bonus damage to targets that are affected by a Stasis debuff. BOOST: Increase bonus damage to combatants affected by a Stasis debuff. Anti-Barrier Shotgun Shotguns you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Shotguns are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Fell the Revenant Deal increased weapon damage to Scorn. Wearing Shadestalker Armor increases the bonus damage. Power from Pain Rapid final blows against weakened combatants grants you Devour. BOOST: Rapidly defeating weakened combatants spawns a Void breach. Concussive Reload Using a Grenade Launcher to damage a boss, damage a Champion, or break a combatant's shield weakens them. BOOST: Using Grenade Launchers to damage bosses, Champions, or to break combatants’ shields automatically reloads stowed weapons. Served Cold Picking up a Stasis Shard grants you class ability energy. Picking up a Void Breach grants you melee energy. Overload Breechloaded Grenade Launcher Damaging a combatant with Primary or Special ammo Grenade Launchers disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Primary and Special ammo Grenade Launchers are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Rapid Impacts Dealing damage with a Grenade Launcher temporarily increases the reload speed of Grenade Launchers. Trace Evidence Rapid precision hits or rapid final blows on targets affected by jolt or blind will generate Ionic Traces. BOOST: Picking up an Ionic Trace grants an Armor Charge. Retinal Burn Rapid Arc weapon precision hits consume an Armor Charge to blind the target. BOOST: Blinding a target this way instead emits a blinding burst. Kinetic Impacts Sustained damage with a Power Grenade Launcher causes the combatant to emit a shockwave that damages nearby combatants. This shockwave can stun Unstoppable Champions.

As with most Artifacts, it will be important to pick a few anti-Champion specific perks from the first column. There are also limited options for Unstoppable Champion mods this Episode, except for Pulse Rifle and the final perk, Kinetic Impacts. Ensure your subclass verbs can fill any gaps here.

The fourth column is where things get quite exciting for buildcrafters in Destiny 2: Revenant. Debilitating Wave, especially with the Boost, can spread subclass verbs to nearby foes, including Blind, Weaken, and Slow. Of course, there’s the fan-favorite Concussive Reload, which will weaken a combatant when you land a Grenade Launcher shot.

For the last column, Brain Freeze is an appealing option for Stasis builds as it features a rather unique effect. Freeze combatants and they will be surrounded by a chilling fog that will slow other foes. This will help with add control and may even cycle into a whole lot of damage to high-tier enemies if you can create crystals. Finally, Kinetic Impacts looks to encourage players to lean into Power Grenade Launchers, so keep an eye on Stasis GLs to supplement this perk.

The Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel Artifact for Destiny 2: Revenant finally gives players focused attention on Stasis. Look at our Artifact XP requirements so you know how much XP you need to accrue in order to move through the levels and unlock more perks. There’s also our bounty prep guide for those that are looking to get a jump on the new Episode. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with upcoming content releases.