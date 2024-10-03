ShackStream: Continuing the exploration of Sakhal in DayZ More secrets are waiting to be discovered on DayZ's new Frostline map, Sakhal.

Jan spent most of yesterday's time in DayZ Frostline exploring the coastline and meeting up with Dusty. Tonight, his attention will shift to reuniting with Bill and investigating several large military installations in Sakhal.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Bill will try to discover what secrets these military compounds may hold. The chance of encountering other survivors with ill intentions will be much higher, as will the stakes.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.