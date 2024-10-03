New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Civilization 7 PC system requirements

Here's what your PC build should look like to run Civilization 7.
Civilization 7 is among the most anticipated releases of 2025, and developer Firaxis has shared some important information for players. The official PC system requirements for Civilization 7 are available, providing a clearer idea of how your computer will handle the strategy game.

Civilization 7 PC system requirements

An army of soldiers on horseback.

Source: 2K Games

These are the PC system requirements for Civilization 7, as shared by Firaxis.

Civilization 7 PC system requirements
Minimum Recommended Ultra
Graphics Preset Low Medium High
Resolution 1080p 1080p 4K
FPS 30 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS
CPU Intel Core i3-10100/AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-10400/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel Core i7-14700F/AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050/AMD RX 460/Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA RTX 2060/AMD RX 6600/Intel Arc A750 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070/AMD Radeon RX 7800 XTT
Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM
Storage 20 GB SSD 20 GB SSD 20 GB SSD
OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit
DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Version 12

Meeting the minimum requirements means your PC can run Civ 7, albeit with some compromises in terms of performance and fidelity. Systems that meet the recommended requirements will be able to run the game comfortably on standard or medium settings. The ultra requirements are for users with high-end PCs who want Civ 7 to look and run as well as it can.

With Civilization 7’s PC system requirements, you can make an informed decision when purchasing the game. Make Shacknews your home for everything related to Civilization 7.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

