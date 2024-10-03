Civilization 7 PC system requirements
Here's what your PC build should look like to run Civilization 7.
Civilization 7 is among the most anticipated releases of 2025, and developer Firaxis has shared some important information for players. The official PC system requirements for Civilization 7 are available, providing a clearer idea of how your computer will handle the strategy game.
These are the PC system requirements for Civilization 7, as shared by Firaxis.
|Civilization 7 PC system requirements
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Ultra
|Graphics Preset
|Low
|Medium
|High
|Resolution
|1080p
|1080p
|4K
|FPS
|30 FPS
|60 FPS
|60 FPS
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-10100/AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel Core i5-10400/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Intel Core i7-14700F/AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 1050/AMD RX 460/Intel Arc A380
|NVIDIA RTX 2060/AMD RX 6600/Intel Arc A750
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070/AMD Radeon RX 7800 XTT
|Memory
|8 GB RAM
|16 GB RAM
|32 GB RAM
|Storage
|20 GB SSD
|20 GB SSD
|20 GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10/11 64-bit
|Windows 10/11 64-bit
|Windows 10/11 64-bit
|DirectX
|Version 12
|Version 12
|Version 12
Meeting the minimum requirements means your PC can run Civ 7, albeit with some compromises in terms of performance and fidelity. Systems that meet the recommended requirements will be able to run the game comfortably on standard or medium settings. The ultra requirements are for users with high-end PCs who want Civ 7 to look and run as well as it can.
With Civilization 7’s PC system requirements, you can make an informed decision when purchasing the game. Make Shacknews your home for everything related to Civilization 7.
