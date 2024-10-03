How to get the Resourceful Retriever mod in Warframe Are you going resource farming in Warframe? Then you will definitely want the Resourceful Retriever mod.

The Resourceful Retriever is an alternative version of the new, standard Loyal Retriever mod that was added to Warframe in the Koumei and the Five Fates update. This Beast mod will give you an 18% chance to double your resource pickups.

How to get the Resourceful Retriever mod in Warframe

The Resourceful Retriever mod can be purchased from Kermerros, also called Son, in the Necralisk on Deimos. You will need the following resources to be able to buy the mod:

Sly Vulpaphyla Tag x1

Purple Velocipod Tag x1

Burrowing Cryptilex Tag x1

Common Avichaea Tag x1

Amethyst Nexifera Tag x1

Vizier Predasite Tag x1

Umber Undazoa Tag x1

To get tags, you need to successfully tranquilize and conserve an animal on the Cambion Drift, the open-world region on Deimos.

You will need to purchase Echo Lures and Pheremones to help with this, and you can buy them from Son for Entrati Standing. I suggest you buy the relevant Echo for each animal type you need to find, as it will make your life much easier.



When you have them, make your way onto the Cambion Drift and take out your Tranq rifle. If you do not have a Tranq rifle, you can purchase one from Son. Now, open your map while holding your Tranq rifle, and you will see lots of small waypoints for the different animals. You will see them for every animal that you own lures for, and you can scroll over them to see what they are if you do not recognize the symbol.

Make your way to the waypoint you want, and interact with the animal dung that you will find there. Yes, I am afraid you are tracking them the old-fashioned way. You will need to follow the tracks to a nest or den, then use the matching lure. When the animal replies, you need to match the movement of the bar on the right side of the screen to call the animal a second time.



When you do that successfully, it will start to move toward the nest. Now, a word of warning: if it sees you, then it may not come, so either hide somewhere up high so that you can get a good view or use a Frame that allows you to turn invisible. Ivara is easily the best Frame for this.

When the animal arrives, shoot it with the tranq gun. Many of them will have a single spot that you have to hit. The clue is usually a soft-looking part of the animal, often with neon lights present. Creatures like the Nexifera may have their own little nuance that you need to go through, as they do not have lures or act as other animals do.

When you have all the tags you need, return them to Kermerros and trade them in for the Resourceful Retriever mod. Don't forget to equip it to your beast companion and fully level it to get the benefits.

Now that you have the Resourceful Retriever mod be sure to check out our Warframe page for more helpful guides.