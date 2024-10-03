How to get the Loyal Retriever mod in Warframe The Loyal Retriever mod is the new farming meta in Warframe. This is how to get it.

The farming meta in Warframe has changed thanks to the Loyal Retriever mod. This will likely be one of the new pillars for farming resources, so this is how to get it.

How to get the Loyal Retriever mod in Warframe



The Loyal Retriever mod can be purchased from Master Teasonai, the conservation NPC, at Cetus on Earth and will give you a 13% chance to have any credit or resource pickup doubled. If you already had a Smeeta Kavat before the release of the Koumei and the Five Fates update, you will have gotten a copy of the mod automatically.

You will need the following resources to be able to buy the mod from Master Teasonai:

Plains Kuaka Tag x 1

Common Condroc Tag x 1

Ostia Vasca Kavat Tag x 1

Coastal Mergoo Tag x 1



To get tags, you need to successfully tranquilize and conserve an animal. You can purchase Echo Lures and Pheromones to help with this from Master Teasonai for Standing. The Plains Kuaka and the Common Condroc are pretty easy to get even without them. If you need a Tranq rifle, you can buy it from The Business at Fortuna or Son at Deimos.

Head to the Plains of Eidolon and switch over to your Archwing, then take out your Tranq rifle and aim down sights. Fly around slowly, and when you are near an animal, it will start to glow as if it is being scanned if it is in front of you. If one is nearby but outside your field of view, you will get a yellow icon on the screen indicating its presence.



The Vasca Kavats will only appear at night, and you are likely better off using the lures, while the most awkward one is definitely the Coastal Mergoo. These, as the name implies, appear near the coast, but they only appear in the air. I feel the best way to get these is to lure them, then switch to Archwing and fly straight up to get closer to them and take your shot. Once you have all the tags, return to Master Teasonai and trade them in for the mod.

Now that you know how to get the Loyal Retriever mod be sure to check out our Warframe page for more helpful guides.