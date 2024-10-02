Best weapons in The Finals for each class Whether you play a Light, Medium, or Heavy, there is no mistaking which are the best weapons in The Finals.

The best weapons in The Finals are those that eventually rise to the top of a meta. While you can make any gun, blade, or launcher work for you, there are some clear favorites when it comes to consistently putting on the hurt to your opponents. Here is a quick look at three options for each class that you should consider if you want to be using the best guns in the game.

Best weapons for the Light

V9S



Source: Shacknews

The true definition of silent and deadly, the V9S packs a devastating punch at surprising ranges. Thanks to the inclusion of sights with Season 4, a red dot on this silenced pistol makes it much easier to hit your shots, and thanks to its rapid rate of fire, you’ll tear through the toughest foes with ease.

M11



Source: Shacknews

Like the V9S, the M11 is a silenced submachine gun that can take your enemies by surprise. It might not have the same range as the XP-54, but it does have a higher rate of fire. The fact it can spew out rounds will let you mag-dump larger foes, provided you can get close enough (or you’re a good shot). This is best coupled with something like the Stun Gun and Cloaking Device so you can get the jump on enemies.

Sword



Source: Shacknews

The Sword remains one of the more frustrating weapons to play against, especially when wielded by a talented Light. This is best used with the Evasive Dash for hit-and-run attacks. Dash in, get a slash, and dash away. Repeat this until your foe is dead. The main disadvantage here is obviously the lack of ranged damage, so you’ll be completely reliant on your ability to get out of danger.

Best weapons for the Medium

PIKE-556



Source: Shacknews

The Pike-556 is hands down the winner of Season 4 for the Medium. This marksman rifle can be equipped with a scope that will let you land some lovely shots from ranges that compete with the Light’s SR-84. However, with a fast rate of fire, and decent hip-fire accuracy, you can duel in close-combat ranges.

CL-40



Source: Shacknews

Thanks to some tuning with the Season 4 patch, the Medium’s CL-40 grenade launcher is performing likely well above its means. Two direct hits will kill a Light while three direct hits will kill a Medium and Heavy. In the event you miss, don’t worry, as the thing has a 30 centimetre explosive radius (up from 9cm from Season 3), so you can get away with just spamming it. When you’ve got three Mediums are using this, it can be extremely difficult to deal with. Skilled players will be able to outplay it, but the majority of foes will explode into a shower of coins.

AKM



Source: Shacknews

Despite a reduction in magazine size, the AKM remains the gold standard of automatic weaponry for the Medium. Slap on the red dot sight and enjoy a greater sense of accuracy. While the FCAR is still great at damage output, the extra few rounds in the AKM rewards a steady hand, allowing you to mop up more kills.

Best weapons for the Heavy

.50 Akimbo



Source: Shacknews

These are dual Desert Eagles, need I say more? The Heavy final has an accurate option that is lethal at close and medium ranges. Enjoy rinsing through Lights and Mediums when landing body shots, and making them evaporate if you land those critical hits. If you time your shots appropriately, you don’t even need a particularly steady hand.

Lewis Gun



Source: Shacknews

Though almost unusable during Season 3, a recent recoil pattern tightening has allowed the Lewis Gun to shine again. This is a little more stable than the M60, which is a beast in its own right (and can now have a sight attached). What makes the Lewis Gun preferable is that its damage is higher at further distances, so if you can handle the kick, you can tear through foes quite fast.

Sledgehammer



Source: Shacknews

The Sledgehammer remains one of those weapons that will take players by surprise. When used by a skilled Heavy, it can obliterate the environment as easy as it does Lights and Mediums. Throw on the Winch and you’ll ensure your foe cannot escape your wrath. Remember to use it tactically to break out the floor, roof, or walls to reach your opponents.

There are a lot of fantastic weapons in The Finals and though some may rise to the top of a meta in a season, it’s possible to use nearly every single one to claim victory. If you haven’t settled on one yet, consider using one of these, as they are hands down the best weapons in The Finals as of Season 4. Take a look at our page on The Finals for the latest news, guides, and more.