How to get the Chicago Typewriter - Remnant 2

Channel your inner Al Capone with Remnant 2's Chicago Typewriter Long Gun.
Sam Chandler
1

The Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2 is styled after the iconic Thompson submachine gun, also known as the Tommy gun. This thing spews out ammo, and unlocking it is rather easy. You will, however, need to progress through the main story of the game until you have access to the Labyrinth and the Biome Portal Key.

How to unlock the Chicago Typewriter

A map showing the way to see the Chicago Typewriter in Ward 13
If you follow the arrow, you will see the Chicago Typewriter through the glass. The portal on the other side is how you reach it.
The Chicago Typewriter is found in Ward 13 through a secret portal. You will see the Long Gun in a room behind a reinforced glass window at the far end of the hub world, past where Dwell stands. In order to reach this room, you will need to go through the Labyrinth area using the Biome Portal Key.

Map showing the route to a hidden portal in the Labyrinth
After you get the Biome Portal Key, head to the Fractured Ingress and follow the above path to find a hidden portal over the edge.
Get the Biome Portal Key from the Keeper on the Labyrinth world and then head to the Fractured Ingress world crystal. You’ll need to go up a set of stairs on your right and follow the right-hand path all the way to the end. Drop down behind the portal at the end of the path to go through a hidden portal.

The path up some blocks to reach yet another portal
Climb the blocks to reach yet another portal, this one can only be opened using the Biome Portal Key. This will take you directly to the Chicago Typewriter.
Keep following the path through this secret area. Pass through the second portal and then climb the bricks along the wall and double-back through a hole to reach a stone portal. Use the Biome Portal Key to open it. This will take you back to Ward 13 and into the hidden room where you’ll pick up the Chicago Typewriter.

With the Chicago Typewriter unlocked, go ahead and work this Tommy gun into your build and enjoy its fast rate of fire. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help unlock weapons, solving puzzles, and locating secrets.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

