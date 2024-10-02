New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Surviving humanity and the cold in DayZ Frostline

After mastering the bitter conditions in DayZ Frostline, it's time to see how we fare against fellow survivors.
Jan Ole Peek
DayZ
After an initial rough start on Sakhal, DayZ's upcoming new map, Jan managed to meet up with Bill. Together, they looted a military installation and are now set to explore further inland.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Bill will try to reunite with their fellow survivor Dusty in DayZ Frostline. There's a ton more to explore in Sakhal, and any other survivors out there will undoubtedly be getting more and more ruthless as times to go. What could go wrong?

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

