ShackStream: Surviving humanity and the cold in DayZ Frostline After mastering the bitter conditions in DayZ Frostline, it's time to see how we fare against fellow survivors.

After an initial rough start on Sakhal, DayZ's upcoming new map, Jan managed to meet up with Bill. Together, they looted a military installation and are now set to explore further inland.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Bill will try to reunite with their fellow survivor Dusty in DayZ Frostline. There's a ton more to explore in Sakhal, and any other survivors out there will undoubtedly be getting more and more ruthless as times to go. What could go wrong?

