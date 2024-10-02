Where to find Nexifera in Warframe Nexifera is a strange creature in Warframe, but once you know where to go, and what signs to look for, it's easy to spot.

These odd creatures are something you will never think about in Warframe until you really need them, and then you’ll learn to hate them. This is how to track them down.

Where to find Nexifera in Warframe



Source: Shacknews

Nexifera can be found in the cave near Albrecht’s Prospect on the western side of the Cambion Drift on Deimos. You will need to know a couple of things and a tranq gun to be able to get your hands on them. If you do not have a tranq gun you can purchase one from The Business in Fortuna for 500 Solar United standing or from Son at Deimos for 500 Entrati standing.

First, you should know that these are both a rare spawn and have a very specific method of catching them. You won’t need all the usual paraphernalia that goes with conservation in Warframe, like lures and calls, but you will need some skill and good timing.



Source: Shacknews

First, make your way to the cave, then look around inside. You need to find a patch of glowing green goo on the ground. When you find it, look directly up above it on the ceiling, and you should be able to see the Nexifera clinging to the roof. You can’t just shoot it with the tranq gun, as the little guy has a heavily armored shell.

This little creature is actually hunting, lying in wait for something to step in the goo below, at which point it will drop down on an extended tentacle and snap it up. As such, the best way to lure it down is to walk under it, and then roll backward, avoiding the creature.



Source: Shacknews

Shoot it in the soft, flesh part of the body that is now exposed as it tries to pull itself back up, and you will have bagged yourself a Nexifera. Interact with it to call in the conservation bot, and the tag is yours. You can also use a Warframe that has access to Sleep, like Ivara, to deal with it.

Now that you know where to find the Nexifera, check out our Warframe page for more helpful guides.